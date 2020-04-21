GREENVILLE —Thomas George Stucke, 81, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Versailles Health and Rehab in Versailles.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1939, in rural Mercer County to the late Henry and Hilda (Schweiterman) Stucke.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by son, Nathan Stucke, and his brothers, Gerald, Robert, and Ronald Stucke.

Thomas was a simple man with few words. He loved his family and taught by example. Thomas spent his life farming. After he "retired", it was not uncommon to find him driving through the countryside checking on crops and watching others farm. Like most farmers, Thomas was always checking the weather and his watch. Thomas was a member and past president of the Ohio Potato Growers Association. Recently, Thomas and his wife, Connie, were snowbirds and enjoyed the warm weather in Florida. He and his wife spent many years attending St. Louis Catholic Church in North Star until they moved to Greenville where they now are members of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 59 years, Connie (Luebke) Stucke, whom he married on Feb. 8, 1961; his sons, David Stucke and his wife, Karen, of St. Henry, Ohio, Todd Stucke and his wife, Kathy, of Westlake, Texas, Michael Stucke and his wife, Melissa, of Tipp City, Ohio, Chad Stucke and his wife, Cindy, of New Albany, Ohio, and Jason Stucke of Greenville; his grandchildren, Abigail Hufford and her husband, Clint, Kayla Stucke, Breanna Lawson and her husband, Dan, Benjamin Stucke, Macy and Jack Stucke, Alex Stucke, and Matthew and Patrick Stucke; his four great grandchildren; and his sisters, Ester Eiting and Cheryl Braun.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will take place at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Deacon Thomas Graber officiating.

A public graveside service will take place on April 22, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Louis Cemetery in North Star. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.

A public memorial Mass will take place later this summer at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.