ENGLEWOOD — Thomas J. Gingrich of Englewood, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the age of 76. Given the current pandemic, no visitation services are planned at this time. The family is planning a celebration of Tom's life this spring through a golf gathering. Details will be forthcoming. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton, and messages of sympathy may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.