UNION CITY, Ohio — Thomas K. Ellison, 75, of Union City, Ohio, passed away Wednesday September 2, 2020, at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana.

Tom was born November 28, 1944, in Union City, Indiana, to the late Clarence and Beatrice Sites Ellison. He worked at the Union City Body Company for many years and enjoyed restoring old cars.

Left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Karla K. Ellison of Indianapolis, Ind., Beth Ann (Darryl) Boyter of Greenville, Ohio; two grandsons, Brock Thomas Boyter and Brett Allen Boyter; a sister, Mary Lou Stewart; brother-in-law, Danny Stover; two sister-in-laws, Debbie Ellison and Elsie Ellison.

He was preceded by his parents; daughter, Christine K. Ellison; two sisters, Martha Jane Stover and Jo Ann Roberts; and two brothers, John and Joe Ellison.

Services are Thursday, September 10, 2020, 2 p.m., at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Road, Union City, Indiana, with calling one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the New Lisbon Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Clevenger officiating.

