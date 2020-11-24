MARYSVILLE — Thomas Kenneth Longenecker, age 81, of Marysville, formerly of Greenville, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Walnut Crossing Assisted Living, of COVID. He was born April 13, 1939 in Marysville, Ohio and lovingly adopted by the late Floyd and Katherine (Honeyman) Longenecker of Arcanum, Ohio.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Destiny Longenecker; and brother, Paul Longenecker.

Thomas will be missed and remembered by his loving daughters Renee (Paul) Rader of Crossville, Tenn., Rochelle (Steve) Titko of Marysville, and Roxanne Longenecker of Dayton; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mark (Ruth) Longenecker of Arcanum, and Danny Longenecker of Alliance, N. Car.

Thomas retired from General Motors Moraine Plant. He was a member of the Moose, American Legion, Masonic Lodge, Am Vets and Eagles, all in Greenville. He also had a love for cars and dancing. Thomas served in the United States Army Reserves and Ohio National Guard.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Mote Cemetery, Pitsburg, due to COVID. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459.

