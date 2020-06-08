Thomas L. Harris Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MIDDLETOWN — Thomas L. Harris Sr., age 78, of Middletown passed away at 6:50 a.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence.

Thomas was born Feb. 12, 1942, in Greenville to the late Harold N. "Newt" and Betty (Leas) Harris. In addition to his parents, Thomas was also preceded in death by his first wife, Vicki Jo (Brandon) Harris, whom he married July 1, 1961.

Thomas is survived by his second wife, Kay M. (Grimes Goecke) Harris, whom he married April 18, 1986; daughter, Tracy (Harris) and Bruce Roach of Greenwood, Ind.; son, Thomas L. and Stephanie Harris, Jr. of Covington, Ohio; stepchildren, James Goecke of Farmersville, Ohio, Robert and Linda Goecke of New Lebanon, Ohio, Amy Goecke of Miamisburg, Ohio, Jennifer (Goecke) and Patrick Boston of Cape Coral, Fla., and Molly Goecke of Greenbrae, Calif.; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a brother, William F. Harris of Greenville.

Thomas graduated from Greenville High School in 1960. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and was very proud of the time he served. Thomas retired from Trans World Airlines where he was a ramp serviceman. Thomas was an avid car enthusiast and 4-H youth shooting instructor.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Dale Boeger officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Fort Jefferson with full military honors conducted by the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved