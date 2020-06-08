MIDDLETOWN — Thomas L. Harris Sr., age 78, of Middletown passed away at 6:50 a.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence.

Thomas was born Feb. 12, 1942, in Greenville to the late Harold N. "Newt" and Betty (Leas) Harris. In addition to his parents, Thomas was also preceded in death by his first wife, Vicki Jo (Brandon) Harris, whom he married July 1, 1961.

Thomas is survived by his second wife, Kay M. (Grimes Goecke) Harris, whom he married April 18, 1986; daughter, Tracy (Harris) and Bruce Roach of Greenwood, Ind.; son, Thomas L. and Stephanie Harris, Jr. of Covington, Ohio; stepchildren, James Goecke of Farmersville, Ohio, Robert and Linda Goecke of New Lebanon, Ohio, Amy Goecke of Miamisburg, Ohio, Jennifer (Goecke) and Patrick Boston of Cape Coral, Fla., and Molly Goecke of Greenbrae, Calif.; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a brother, William F. Harris of Greenville.

Thomas graduated from Greenville High School in 1960. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and was very proud of the time he served. Thomas retired from Trans World Airlines where he was a ramp serviceman. Thomas was an avid car enthusiast and 4-H youth shooting instructor.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Dale Boeger officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Fort Jefferson with full military honors conducted by the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com