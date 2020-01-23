WACO, Texas — Tim A. Brown, 74, of Waco, Texas, born on April 1, 1945, in Greenville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Sunday afternoon, January 19, 2020, after a lengthy battle with MS.

Tim was a lifelong farmer, a father, and a follower of Christ. He operated farms in Ohio, California and Texas. He married Karollee Warner in 1963, and together they had three children: Nicole, Todd, and Abigail. Tim later married Dedria Price in 1996, and together they had a son, Price. Tim received Christ as his savior in 1951, later serving as Sunday teacher in several churches including Evergreen Baptist church, where he had membership until his home going.

He is preceded in death by parents Loren and Ioda Brown. Tim is survived by his wife Dedria and their son Price; former wife Karollee and their children: Nikki Gosling, Todd Brown, and Abby Taylor; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; Tim's siblings: Susan, Nick and Letitia.

A visitation will be held at Farmer Brown's restaurant, inArcanum, from 4-8 p.m. on January 28.. Flowers or donations can be sent to Immanuel Baptist Church in Tim's name. Arrangements made in care by Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. E-mail and online condolences can be made by going online to kreitzerfuneralhome.com