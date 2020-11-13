ARCANUM — Timothy C. "Tim" Payton, age 76, of Arcanum, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Rest Haven in Greenville, with his daughter by his side.

Tim was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy; by his parents, William and MaryAnn McMahan; son, Timothy Charles Payton II; and sisters, Carol McGarry and Rebecca Newberry.

Tim retired from Duriron after over 30 years of service and he loved flying. He also dearly loved being with his grandchildren. He was also very active in many different fraternal organizations including the Arcanum Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, along with many other clubs.

Tim is survived by daughters, Michelle Payton and Amanda (Andy) Sease; grandchildren, Blakely, Olivia and Tatum Sease, Timothy C. Payton III, Anthony (Erica) Payton, Torrance, Tylar Shaye and Tristan Trace Harmon, and Taylor Jade Wilson; great-grandchildren, Shane and Brooks Payton, with Jocie Payton on the way; brother, Robert Payton; cousin, Marlene Wood; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services, conducted by Pastor Carley Brewster, will be held Monday, November 16, 2020, 11 a.m., at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304, with burial to follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. A Walk-Thru Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19, everyone is required to wear a mask to attend.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to State of the Heart Hospice in Greenville.

