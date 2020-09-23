MARIA STEIN — Timothy J. "Tim" Dirksen, age 39, of Maria Stein, died September 21, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, following a tragic farm accident at his home.

He was born June 24, 1981, in Coldwater, to Dennis and Judy (Sanders) Dirksen, who both survive in Maria Stein. On May 19, 2007, he married Theresa (May) Dirksen, who survives. Also surviving are their children, Johanna, Maria, Clayton and Cora Dirksen, all of home; siblings, Tony and Sharon Dirksen of Maria Stein, Kay and Terry Knapke of Versailles, Kelly and Tom Schmitmeyer of St. Sebastian, Karen and Cory May of Versailles, Ted and Cheryl Dirksen of Maria Stein, and Karla and Matt Watercutter of Maria Stein; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mike and Sue May of Fort Recovery; in-laws, April and Rob Tidwell of Webster, New York, Calvin and Jodi May of Coldwater, Chrissy and Matt Hart of Fort Recovery, and Tyler May of Fort Recovery; grandmother-in-law, Rosie May of Coldwater; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Philomena Dirksen, and Ted and Helen Sanders; grandparents-in-law, Bud May, and Cletus and Martha Dues.

Tim was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Cassella. He was a 1999 graduate of Marion Local High School and a graduate of the University of Toledo, in which he played football for both the school and university. Tim was a humble and hardworking man who had a passion for farming and an undeniable love for his family. He will be greatly missed by so many.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 25, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein, with Fr. Matt Jozefiak as celebrant. The mass will be live streamed from the Marion Catholic Community Website at www.marioncatholiccommunity.org/live-stream.html. Masks are required during the funeral mass. Burial will follow in Nativity Cemetery, Cassella.

Calling is Thursday, 2 to 8 p.m., and Friday, 9 to 9:40 a.m., at Brockman-Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recovery. Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be observed during the visitation.

Contributions can be made to the Tim Dirksen Memorial Fund c/o The Fort Recovery Community Foundation., P.O. Box 52, Fort Recovery, Ohio 45846.

Condolences may be directed to www.brockmanboeckmanfh.com