LAURA — Timothy K. O'Dell of Laura, 63, passed away on May 25, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Laura Fire Department. Memories of Timothy may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 26 to May 27, 2020.