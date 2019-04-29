ANSONIA - Todd David Walls, 56, of Ansonia, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his home.

He was born Feb. 21, 1963 in Greenville, to Ruby J. (Walters) Walls and the late Robert E. Walls.

It is impossible to sum up a man like Todd in just a few words or sentences, but we can try. Loving, faithful, kind, loyal and generous would best describe Todd Walls. He loved his family and friends and would do anything for them. He was faithful and true in his words and actions and enjoyed making others happy. Todd loved to make things, just to give them away. He loved his dogs, especially Sig, which he leaves behind. He was a true Ansonia Tiger and proud of his hometown. He had a strong moral compass and sense of justice.

Todd was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed marksmanship, hunting, fishing and camping. He loved rendezvous style primitive camping and all the events and competitions that came with it. He was a veteran who served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. Todd was a certified auto mechanic and could fix just about anything. He worked at Honda for 17 years in the equipment services department, keeping the machines operating properly. He is a proud member of the NRA, National Muzzleloader Association, and the Ansonia American Legion, Post 383.

Todd is survived by his wife, Diana (Trittschuh) Walls, whom he married Oct. 10, 2015; his daughters, Charity Walls of Kettering, Ruby Jo Walls of Rossburg and Molly Walls of Kettering; his granddaughter, Jules Pahl of Kettering; and his sisters, Penny (Michael) Donath of Bad Soden, Germany, and Amy (Pete) Sise of Palestine.

A Celebration of Todd's life, with full military honors provided by the Greenville Honor Guard, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 with Pastor Todd Reish officiating at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus.

Todd's family will receive guests on Monday, May 6, from 1-4 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ansonia Local Schools, 600 E Canal St, Ansonia. These donations will be used by the Academic Boosters to honor the academic achievements of their students.

Due to the Broadway Street construction project, please feel free to contact the funeral home for suggested travel routes.

