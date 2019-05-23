Troy "Bud" York

CLAYTON — Troy "Bud" York, 48, of Clayton and formerly of Greenville passed away at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his residence.

Bud was born January 8, 1971, in Greenville to the late Troy and Sue (Chumney) York. Bud was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty York; and a very special uncle, David York.

Bud is survived by his wife, Teri (Crouch) York whom he married April 20, 1996; daughters, Emily York of Kettering and Ashlie York of Clayton; mother-in-law, Debra Crouch of Clayton; brothers, Billy York of Vandalia and Bobby York of Versailles; and a sister, Susan Conrad of Footville.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 26, from 2-5 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 23 to May 24, 2019
