GREENVILLE — Tyler David Elliott, 30, of Greenville passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at his residence.

Tyler was born September 5, 1989, in Greenville to Sonja (Whipp) Elliott and Rick Brandon of Greenville and Lance and Michelle Elliott of Ansonia.

In addition to his parents, Tyler is also survived by his brothers and sister-in-law, Chad and Alissa Elliott of Greenville and Brice Miller of West Alexandria; sisters, Ashley Haines and Keith Lyme of North Star, Erin Houpt and fiancé, Matt Hillberg of Greenville and Cierra Miller of Ansonia; maternal grandmother, Martha Dickey and Ronnie North of Greenville; nieces and nephews, Alex Elliott, Stella Elliott, Halie Haines, Hannah Haines, Ethan Lyme, Addison Houpt and Keegan Hillberg; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Tyler is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Barbara Elliott; maternal grandfather, Doyle Whipp; maternal step grandfather, Robert Dickey; niece, Emma Grace Elliott; and cousins, Zach Elliott and Nathan Howell.

Tyler worked at Francis Manufacturing in Russia.

A celebration of Tyler's life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, January 3, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com