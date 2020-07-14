GREENVILLE — Velma Alene Lowder, age 95, of Greenville, passed away peacefully at 11:55 p.m. on July 12, 2020, at the Brethren's Retirement Community, Greenville.

Born in Fort Jefferson, Ohio, on July 8, 1925, she was one of three children to the late Floyd and Mary (Bolinger) Cox.

Velma retired from Kroger, after working there for 28 years. She was a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church in Greenville, and was also a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary and the DAV Auxiliary. Velma had served as past president of Wayne Hospital Volunteers, and had enjoyed knitting hats for the babies at the hospital. She enjoyed spending her winters in Florida, but most of all, loved to spend time with her family.

She will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband in 1988, Jack Glenn Allison Lowder: brothers Melvin Cox; Marvin Cox.

Survived by her children Doug and Karen Lowder and Shelley and Mike Meckes; grandchildren Tara and Mark Wolf, Jason and Nicole Lowder, Tiffany and Chris Pope, Dustin Meckes; great-grandchildren Austin Lowder, Aubree Lowder, Kelsey McClure, Tess McClure, Charlie Pope; stepgreat-grandchildren Callie Pope, Carson Pope, Allison Wolf, Branden Wolf; special friend Tom Whitton; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends may call on the family from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at St Paul's Lutheran Church, 131 E 4th St., Greenville. Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Alan Knoke presiding. Burial in Oakgrove/Ft. Jefferson Cemetery, Darke County.

Memorial donations may be made to the St Paul's Lutheran Church or the Juvenile Diabetes Fund. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.