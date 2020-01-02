REENVILLE — Vera Irene Beisner, 86, of Greenville, Ohio passed away at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday January 1, 2020, at her residence. Vera was born December 31, 1933 in Darke County, Ohio and the daughter of the late Forest and Ruby (Kreider) Delk.

She was retired as the owner and operator of Vera's Beauty Shop on Requarth Road in Greenville and had worked in the styling business for more than 60 years. Vera, with her husband, also operated their catering business for 20 years.

Vera enjoyed spending time with all her family and time outdoors with her flowers.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son-in-law William Dennis Rich; brothers Carroll Delk, James Delk, Doyle Delk, Lenvall Delk and Kenneth Delk.

Vera is survived by her husband William H. Beisner of Greenville. They were married March 19, 1955. Also her children Bonnie K. Rich of Greenville and Scott (Jeanie) Beisner of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren Travis (Tess) Rich, Brandon Rich, Aaron Rich, Holly (Kyle) Stein, Kelly (Christian) Van Hoose and Mackenzie Beisner; great grandchildren Landon Rich, Logan Rich, Liam Rich, Larkin Rich and Sadie Stein; brother Robert (Noreta) Delk of Laura; sisters Janice (Lowell) Shields of Eldorado, Marilyn Myers of Greenville and Doris Osborne of Greenville; sisters-in-law Lois Delk and Jane Delk, both of Arcanum and Marcia Delk of Rossburg as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday January 6, in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Eric Knight officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12 p.m. until time of the services in the funeral home.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com