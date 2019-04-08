GREENVILLE – Verdin C. Stuckey, age 79, of Greenville, passed away at 5 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

Verdin was born September 25, 1939, in Wapakoneta to the late Verdin Bernard and Pearl (Feisel) Stuckey. In addition to his parents, Verdin is also preceded in death by a brother, David Stuckey.

Verdin is survived by his wife, Gini (Schiely) Stuckey whom he married June 1, 1985; children, Kelli and Joe Hueber of South Whitley, Indiana, Torri and Mike Brown of Greenville, Ami McClurkin of Greenville and Steven and Gia Stuckey of San Diego, California; grandchildren, Amber Burk, Brandi Travis, TJ DeHart, Hayden Stuckey and Paige Stuckey; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and sisters and brother-in-law, Shirley and Herb Buffenbarger of Wapakoneta and Susie McCune of Wapakoneta.

Verdin served in the U.S. Navy. He was controller of Piqua Paper & Box, and retired from Duellman Electric in Dayton where he was an accountant. Verdin formerly worked at Club 7 Sports in Greenville after retirement. Verdin was a member of Friends of Garst Museum and Friends of the Darke County Parks. He formerly served as President of the Annie Oakley Festival and participated in the Ohio Fast Draw shooting competition.

A celebration of Verdin's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Todd Reish officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brethren Retirement Community Resident Aid Fund. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com