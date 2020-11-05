1/1
Verna Mae (Sides) Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COVINGTON — Verna Mae (Sides) Cook, age 79 of Covington, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on November 21, 1940 in New Lebanon, Ohio to the (late) Lester and Martha (Rurode) Sides.

Verna was a 1958 graduate of Franklin Monroe High School and worked at Hobart Brothers in Troy, Ohio, as an Administrative Assistant for the Vice-President and for the Director of Human Resources for 20 years when she retired. Verna was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed having her family around her. She truly enjoyed crafting, sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She will be remembered and missed by her friends and family.

Verna is survived her husband of 61 years, James H. Cook; children and their spouses, James H. II and Kelley Cook, Kimberli K. and Michael Parker, April G. and Randy Yoder, and Tammy S. and Brian Witwer; grandchildren, Stephanie and John Krupski, Jennifer and Michael Fedoryshyn, Joshua and Janet Parker, Kathryn and Payton Caudill, Matthew and Kristen Witwer, Michael Witwer, Megan and Jason Salyer, Kaitlyn Matzek, Hannah Cook, and Emma Cook; eight great-grandchildren, Devyn, Madelyne, Hudson, Eli, Tobias, Waylon, Caroline, and Bennett; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Janice Sides; and two sisters-in-law, Melinda and Marie.

Verna is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Martha Sides; step-mother, Jessie Sides; brothers, Donald Sides, Charles Sides, and Keith Sides; sister-in-law, Barbara Sides; and granddaughter, Melissa Harman.

Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home in Covington, Ohio. Private Graveside Service at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Miami County or American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Bridges Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
160 N. High St.,
Covington, OH 45318
937-473-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved