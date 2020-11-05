COVINGTON — Verna Mae (Sides) Cook, age 79 of Covington, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on November 21, 1940 in New Lebanon, Ohio to the (late) Lester and Martha (Rurode) Sides.

Verna was a 1958 graduate of Franklin Monroe High School and worked at Hobart Brothers in Troy, Ohio, as an Administrative Assistant for the Vice-President and for the Director of Human Resources for 20 years when she retired. Verna was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed having her family around her. She truly enjoyed crafting, sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She will be remembered and missed by her friends and family.

Verna is survived her husband of 61 years, James H. Cook; children and their spouses, James H. II and Kelley Cook, Kimberli K. and Michael Parker, April G. and Randy Yoder, and Tammy S. and Brian Witwer; grandchildren, Stephanie and John Krupski, Jennifer and Michael Fedoryshyn, Joshua and Janet Parker, Kathryn and Payton Caudill, Matthew and Kristen Witwer, Michael Witwer, Megan and Jason Salyer, Kaitlyn Matzek, Hannah Cook, and Emma Cook; eight great-grandchildren, Devyn, Madelyne, Hudson, Eli, Tobias, Waylon, Caroline, and Bennett; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Janice Sides; and two sisters-in-law, Melinda and Marie.

Verna is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Martha Sides; step-mother, Jessie Sides; brothers, Donald Sides, Charles Sides, and Keith Sides; sister-in-law, Barbara Sides; and granddaughter, Melissa Harman.

Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home in Covington, Ohio. Private Graveside Service at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Miami County or American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.