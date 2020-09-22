1/1
Vernon A. Mangen
VERSAILLES — Vernon A. Mangen, age 52, of Versailles, Ohio passed away suddenly at his home Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Born in Greenville, Ohio on April 13, 1968, he was a son to the late Nelson and Armella (Knoth) Mangen. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jane Mangen.

Vernon was a welding fabricator for Fabcore in Minster, Ohio for 20 years. He loved his Harley Davidson motorcycle, playing pool, and enjoying life. He was a caring father, and loved spending time with his family, children, and grandchildren. Vernon was loved by many, and will be deeply missed.

Survived by his wife of 13 years, Jody (Mincer) Mangen; children, Tasha Mangen and Justin Rue, Keshia and Preston Dull, Amber and Cody Hampshire, Dustin Mangen and Makayla Murphy; step-children, Brandy Black and Justin Taylor, Tiffany Black, Richie Black, Jr. and Sheri; 18 grandchildren; brother, Mark Mangen; sister, Karen Mangen; best friend, Glenn Morris; as well as many more family members and friends.

Friends may call on the family Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio. There will be an hour visitation Friday, September 25, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m., at the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Frenchtown, Ohio. Burial to follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Frenchtown.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to offset expenses, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online sympathies at www.baileyzechar.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
653 Hickey Ave
Versailles, OH 45380
9375264440
