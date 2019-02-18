ARCANUM — Vicky Jo Olwine, 72, of Arcanum, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 10:05 a.m. at Wayne HealthCare. She was born November 20, 1946, in Union City, Indiana, the daughter of the late Noah Franklin and Betty Jean Cook.

She was a school teacher, guidance counselor, athletic coach, and sports official at New Madison, Ansonia and Versailles schools. Throughout her 45-year career, Vicky supported, inspired, mentored, and touched the lives of many youth, including multiple generations from the same families.

She graduated from Mississinawa Valley High School, Class of 1965, and went on to earn an undergraduate degree at Miami University and two graduate degrees from the University of Dayton; she was a member of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, the National Education Association, and The Order of the Eastern Star.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Harold Olwine, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Darrell G. Olwine, of Arcanum; her daughter and son-in-law, Shannon Olwine and Mohit Mehta of Phoenix, Arizona; "grandpups," Masala and Tikka; brother and sister-in-law, Kenny and Candi Cook; sister, Susie Collins; brother-in-law, Jerry Olwine; sisters-in-law, Beverly Cain and Jackie Olwine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio, with Pastor Peter Menke officiating. Burial will follow in Newcomer Cemetery, Arcanum. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the local chapter of the or the Mississinawa Valley Athletic Boosters with envelopes available at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com