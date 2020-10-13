UNION CITY, Ind. — Victor Lee Wright, 67, of Union City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Wayne Healthcare. He was born January 14, 1953, the son of the late Thomas M. and Peggy Ann Jessup Wright.

Victor attended the Apostolic Restoration Church and loved Dayton Flyers Basketball and old western movies.

Survivors include his mother, Peggy Ann Jessup Wright of Union City, Ohio; and a brother, Richard (Waverlene) Wright of Troy, Ohio.

Visitation is Friday, October 16, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the Reichard Funeral Home, 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, Ind. Service will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Payzant officiating. Burial will follow in the Lisbon Cemetery.

