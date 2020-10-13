1/
Victor Lee Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

UNION CITY, Ind. — Victor Lee Wright, 67, of Union City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Wayne Healthcare. He was born January 14, 1953, the son of the late Thomas M. and Peggy Ann Jessup Wright.

Victor attended the Apostolic Restoration Church and loved Dayton Flyers Basketball and old western movies.

Survivors include his mother, Peggy Ann Jessup Wright of Union City, Ohio; and a brother, Richard (Waverlene) Wright of Troy, Ohio.

Visitation is Friday, October 16, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the Reichard Funeral Home, 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, Ind. Service will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Payzant officiating. Burial will follow in the Lisbon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved