NEW WESTON — Victor S. May, age 82, of New Weston, Ohio, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019, at Versailles Health Care, Versailles, Ohio. He was born on June 21, 1936, in St. Henry, Ohio to the late Leo and Catherine (Braun) May. On June 27, 1959, he married Charline (Kirk) May at St. Marys Church in Philothea, Ohio and she survives in New Weston.

He is also survived by 10 children and their spouses: Victor Jr. and Marylin (Rivera) May of Kettering, Ohio, Jacqueline and Donald Hope of Wilmington, Ohio, James and Kristine (Kessler) May of Findlay, Ohio, Pamela and Ron Broering of North Star, Ohio, Patricia and George Homan of Portland, Indiana, Norman and Melissa (Sommer) of Troy, Ohio, Mary and Steven Eilerman of Eaton, Ohio, Jennifer and Christopher Warner of Rossburg, Ohio, Christina and Michael Wood of Bradford, Ohio, Thomas and Kasi (Thompson) May of Findlay, Ohio, and 36 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Victor is also survived by siblings and spouses Ralph May, Howard and Donna May, Ruth and Henry Kunkler, Walter and Irene May, Jerry and Lou Ann May and a sister-in-law Rosie May.

He is preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Charles and Pauline (Schneider) Kirk, and Herman and Rosemary (Browder) Vagedes, as well as siblings and their spouses, Rita and Jerry Pottkotter, Bud May, Dolores May, Jeanette and Ernest Homan, Thomas May, a sister-in-law Marilyn May and a brother-in-law Lester Schoen.

Victor retired from the former New Idea plant in Coldwater. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, Burkettsville, and of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Coldwater. Along with spending time with his wife of 59 years, children and grandchildren, Victor enjoyed farming, playing horseshoes, gardening and attending high school sporting events and Nascar races.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Henry Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Henry Cemetery. Friends may call from 3 until 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, and 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in St. Henry. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com