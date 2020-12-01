1/1
Vincent Andrew "Vinnie" Hill
GREENVILLE — Vincent "Vinnie" Andrew Hill, age 31, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away from gunshot wounds at his home on Veterans Day, November 11, 2020.

He was born March 3, 1989 in Kirkland, Washington to Carla Hill-Clark (Teeter) of Greenville and his father of Ormond Beach , Florida.

Vincent graduated from Temescal Canyon High School in Lake Elsinore, Calif., in May 2007. He attended Edison Community College for Computer Science and related courses. He worked at Del Taco in Temecula, California during high school, and moved to Greenville, Ohio, in 2008 with his mom and stepdad upon his mom's retirement from the Navy. He also worked at Kamps Pallets, Walmart, and later became a maintenance man and carpenter for several rental properties. Vincent was an only child, a Navy kid who moved when his mom relocated. He lived in Fallon, Nevada, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Temecula, California before relocating back to Greenville. Vinnie loved the holidays and always made a favorite dish to try. He had an enormous amount of compassion for the animals. His heart was gold just like his mom's.

Vincent is survived by his mother, Carla Hill-Clark (Teeter) and his stepdad, Randy Clark; his grandmother, Helen L. Teeter of Greenville; his aunt, Roxanne Beck and her husband, Mark Beck, of Greenville; his close cousin, Jared Clark of Greenville; great-aunt, Carol S. Schuller of Hamilton, Ohio; second-cousin, Leigh-Ann Landrum of Trenton, Ohio; second and third cousins, David Allen Oda and David Lee Oda; uncle and aunt, Richard and Robin Hill of San Jose, Calif.; cousins, Christopher Hill of Austin, Tex., and Matthew Hill of San Jose, Calif.; good friend and confidant, James Bubemyre of Greenville, and Charlie Herron of Greenville; his kitties, Klu (KooKoo), Rudy and Maize, and his special dog, Tito, known as" Cheeto," who misses him immensely; as well as his special dog, Hercules "Herky Derky" who passed with him.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, David W. Teeter; maternal great-grandmother, Mary North Melia; paternal grandfather, Richard Alfred Hill of Ormund Beach, Fla.; paternal grandmother, Liana Pollachi Hill of San Francisco, Calif.; and paternal great-grandfather, Mose' Pollachi of Ormund Beach, Fla.

His Loss will be a hard road to travel for those he left behind.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020, 2:30 p.m., at the Reichard Funeral Home, 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, Indiana, with the Rev. Doug Baker officiating. The family will receive friends and family Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Memorial Donations can be made to BARK Animal Rescue, 2181 State Route 502, Greenville, OH 45331. Observing Social Distancing and Masks as per The COVID mandates. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
