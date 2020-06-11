Vinton E. Shaffer
GREENVILLE — Vinton E. Shaffer, 85, of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

A celebration of Vinton's life will take place at noon on Monday, June 15, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. A live-stream of the service will be available at www.facebook.com/tributefuneralhomes. Burial, with full military honors conducted by the Greenville Honor Guard, will follow in Ansonia Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon at the funeral home. Vinton's family encourages those who would like to join them at the funeral home to wear mask and follow appropriate social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions and Hugs From Home may be shared with the family at www.tributefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tribute Funeral home
1000 Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
(937) 548-1133
