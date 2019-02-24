GREENVILLE — Viola N. (Divens) Jones, age 97, of Greenville, Ohio, and formerly of Troy, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the State of Heart Hospice of Wayne Hospital in Greenville.

She was born July 3, 1921, in Palestine, Ohio, to the late Orla and Jessie (Burns) Spencer. Viola was married to Ivan Divens who passed away in 1989. She later married the late J. Paul Jones.

Viola is survived by her daughter-in-law, Vickie Divens of Tallahassee, Florida; two granddaughters, Debbie Henley (Reid) of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, and Dawna Spell of Ft. Campbell, Kentucky; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Milton (Phyllis) Spencer of Arcanum; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis and Dexter Divens, six brothers and two sisters.

Viola graduated from Palestine High School in 1939 and attended nurses training. She became a licensed practical nurse and was employed at Stouder Hospital in Troy and Piqua Manor Nursing Home. She was a member of the Missionary Church in Greenville and a member of the Greenville and Ansonia Senior Citizens.

Funeral services will be held at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home in Troy on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Gary Oser officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com