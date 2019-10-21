VERSAILLES — Violet Sue "Duck" Curtis, 79, of Versailles, passed away at 6:52 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at her residence.

Duck was born August 11, 1940, in Darke County to the late Clyde and Vinnie (Zeller) Snyder. In addition to her parents, Duck was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wayne "Charlie" Curtis; daughter, Angel LoAnn Curtis; grandson, Adam Joseph Rindler; brothers, Dale and Bob Snyder; and sisters, Vivian Ungericht, Esther McEldowney, Marge McGreevy, Ruth Wentworth, Ruby Yagle, Annola Allread and Yvonne Mangen.

Duck is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Trenda Curtis of Greenville and LaDasia and Joe Rindler of Versailles; grandchildren, NaRyan "Bo" Curtis and Shelly Spahr, Tyler Rindler, Taylor Rindler, Isaiah Curtis and Eva Curtis; and two great-grandchildren, Piper and Heidi; and was granny to many others in the community.

Duck formerly worked at Gades Nursing Home in Greenville, The Sweet Shop and Eagles in Versailles. Duck enjoyed dancing, gardening and bands. Duck absolutely loved to go cruising at night and reminiscing and of course sitting on her porch drinking her coffee (black) with her best friend Edie Mummert. Duck was a member of the Moose and Elks in Greenville and was active in the Women's Auxiliary. Duck sold raffle tickets for the Ansonia Fire Department for numerous years.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 25, at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Special thanks to State of the Heart Care, military brothers, family and friends. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com