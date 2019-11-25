VERSAILLES — Virginia I. Smith, 91, of Versailles passed away at 7:10 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Brookdale of Greenville.

Virginia was born September 19, 1928, in Versailles to the late Clay and Stella (Cordonnier) Weaver. In addition to her parents Virginia was also preceded in death by her husband, Herman J. Smith on April 20, 2016, whom she married August 20, 1949.

Virginia is survived by her children, Cheryl and John Goubeaux of Versailles, Marcia and Gary Davidson of Versailles and Duane and Georgette Smith of Versailles; grandchildren, Tracy and Neil Ranly, Brian and Ali Hemmelgarn and Jason and Lori Hemmelgarn; step grandchildren, Brian Coppess, Brad Coppess, Jeffrey and Tina Davidson and Lori and Wes Grover; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Mason, Taylor and Colton; step great-grandchildren, Ethan, Kaitlyn, Parker, Landon, Melina and Blake; and a brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Betty Weaver of Versailles.

Virginia was a 1946 graduate of Versailles High School. She was a homemaker. Virginia was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, , at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles. The family will receive friends on Monday from 3-7 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 9-10 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made to the or State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com