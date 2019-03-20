GREENVILLE — Virginia R. Corsaw, age 94, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at 2 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Rest Haven Nursing Home.

Virginia was born March 21, 1924, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the late John and Cecelia (Turczynski) Kendzierski. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Corsaw; and sons, Tom Pawlowski and Wayde Corsaw.

Virginia is survived by her children, Bonnie Maher of Dayton, Pauline and Doug Zelik of Arcanum, Patty McDowell of Dayton, David Pawlowski of New Carlisle, and Mark Corsaw of Texas; granddaughters, Jakendia Morgan, Ileah Fulton and Tina Morgan; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

There will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville.