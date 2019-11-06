GREENVILLE — Virginia S. Crim, 101, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 8:40 a.m. at the Brethren Retirement Community. She was born December 29, 1917, in Nokesville, Virginia the daughter of the late Noah and Hazel (Craull) Shideler. She retired in 1978 from the Huber Heights City School System.

She was a 1942 Graduate of Manchester College with a Bachelor's Degree in Art and Music; she was a founding member of Emanuel Church of the Brethren in Huber Heights and a member of Greenville Church of the Brethren; she sang in the church choir and the Home Choir; she loved to quilt, cook, and paint. She was a very independent woman.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Kenneth J. Crim on March 22, 1995 whom she married July 22, 1943; her brothers: Emerson W. Shideler, and Russell D. Shideler; daughters in laws: Bessie M. Crim and Lillian Cryder.

She is survived by her children and spouses: Gary W. and Karen (Orpurt) Crim of Dayton, Karen and Tom Dillon of Vandalia, Steve and Jane (Bromley) Crim of Warsaw, Indiana, Kurt M. and Kathy (Martin) Crim of Boca Raton, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 4 great- grandchildren.

Services will be held on Monday November 11, at 11 a.m. at Greenville Church of Brethren 421 Central Avenue, Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Ron Sherck. There will be a private burial in Huber Cemetery, DeGraff, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Memorial contributions may be made to Greenville Church of the Brethren or The Brethren Retirement Community Resident Aid Fund. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com