GREENVILLE — Virginia "Gini" Stuckey, age 80 of Greenville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 1:15 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home.

Born in Camden, Ohio on July 19, 1939, she was a daughter to the late John Schiely and Florence (Doty) Schiely-Moss. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband in 2019, Verdin Stuckey, whom she married June 1, 1985; and sister Mary Adkins.

Survived by her daughters Kelli (McClurkin) and Joe Hueber; Torri (McClurkin) and Mike Brown; Amie McClurkin: grandchildren Amber (DeHart) Burk; Brandi DeHart; T.J. DeHart: numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Gini loved to travel and adored her many friends and family. She loved downtown Greenville. She retired from Kitchenaid Experience, but had also worked at Montage Café and Winans downtown. She had been an ad rep with the Early Bird and spent many years working at Treaty Supply. Gini adored the people of Greenville and loved spending time on community projects. She was a member for several years of The Annie Oakley Committee; the Garst Gathering Committee and the Garst Gala Committee.

She was a member of the Friends of the Darke County Parks, friends of the Garst Museum, and Friends of Bears Mill. Gini was also a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Many said of her that she was tiny, but mighty! She enjoyed going out to eat, shopping and her yoga classes at the YMCA. She never met a stranger, and will be missed by many.

Friends may call on the family from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 131 E 4th St., Greenville. Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Alan Knoke presiding. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care/ St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.