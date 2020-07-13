GREENVILLE — Vivian Joan Nixon, 76, of Greenville, passed away on Thursday July 9, 2020, at 12:06 p.m. at Versailles Rehab and Healthcare, Versailles.

She was born Oct. 16, 1943, in Bradford, the daughter of the late Russell and Mary (Brown) Grow. She was a homemaker and worked for 15 years for Servicemaster cleaning Greenville National Bank Main Office.

She was the first queen of the Bradford Pumpkin Show; she enjoyed fishing when she was young; collecting porcelain dolls, toothpick holders; and vintage cars and trucks.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings: Glenna, Ruby, Wilma, Dorothy, and Rusty.

She is survived by her husband: Robert Nixon of Greenville, whom she married June 30, 1962; her son: Steven Nixon of Greenville; her daughter: Annette Kiser of Greenville; grandchildren: Dustin, Ashley and Robbie; great-grandchildren: Skyanne, Tyler, Ryan, D.J., Paisley, and Lily; her sisters: Marlene Hockett, Betty Pieffer, Norma Bernard.

A service will be held on today at 2 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Darke County Park District. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com