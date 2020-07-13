1/1
Vivian Joan Nixon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENVILLE — Vivian Joan Nixon, 76, of Greenville, passed away on Thursday July 9, 2020, at 12:06 p.m. at Versailles Rehab and Healthcare, Versailles.

She was born Oct. 16, 1943, in Bradford, the daughter of the late Russell and Mary (Brown) Grow. She was a homemaker and worked for 15 years for Servicemaster cleaning Greenville National Bank Main Office.

She was the first queen of the Bradford Pumpkin Show; she enjoyed fishing when she was young; collecting porcelain dolls, toothpick holders; and vintage cars and trucks.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings: Glenna, Ruby, Wilma, Dorothy, and Rusty.

She is survived by her husband: Robert Nixon of Greenville, whom she married June 30, 1962; her son: Steven Nixon of Greenville; her daughter: Annette Kiser of Greenville; grandchildren: Dustin, Ashley and Robbie; great-grandchildren: Skyanne, Tyler, Ryan, D.J., Paisley, and Lily; her sisters: Marlene Hockett, Betty Pieffer, Norma Bernard.

A service will be held on today at 2 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Darke County Park District. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved