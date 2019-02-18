UNION CITY, Ohio — Walter L. Threewits, 91, of Union City, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Village Green Healthcare in Greenville, Ohio. Walter was born December 13, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio, son of the late Paul W. and Dolores O. Lawrence Threewits; was a lifelong Darke County Farmer, a member of the Community United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge of Ansonia, Ohio, Valley of Scottish Rite Dayton, Ohio, Past President of Darke County Farm Bureau, and the Union City Kiwanis Club. Walter loved fishing and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his children, Paul (Nancy) Threewits of Union City, Ohio, Pam (Dr. Donald) Pohlman of Versailles, Ohio, Kim (Tom) Baldwin of Delaware, Ohio; grandchildren, Chad (Emily) Threewits, Joni (Todd) Pechie, Ryan (Crystal) McGlothlin, Sarah (Ryan) Hershey, Laura (Travis) Smith, and Max Baldwin; three step grandchildren, Kevin (Jen) Pohlman, Eric Pohlman, Alex (Courtney) Pohlman; eight great grandchildren; one step great granddaughter; two brothers, Ralph (Phyllis) Threewits of Union City, Indiana, Robert (Velma) Breymier of Union City, Ohio; nieces and nephews also.

Walter was preceded by his parents; and wife, Marjorie L. Threewits "2018."

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, Indiana. Services are 1 p.m., Thursday, also at the funeral home with the Rev. Mitch Arnold and Rev. Gary Carlson officiating. Burial will follow in the Teegarden Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Community United Methodist Church or Hospice of Darke County with envelopes at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com