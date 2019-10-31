GREENVILLE — Walter Minoru Nakamura, 72, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville.

Walter was born in Sacramento, California to Fumiko Bette Nakamura of Fresno, California, and the late Toshio Nakamura.

In addition to his father, Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra (Sunday) Nakamura, and his brother, Gary Nakamura.

Walter loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. Throughout his life, Walter enjoyed fishing, bowling, and bingo. He served his county honorably in the United States Army. He was a huge part in his family's life and his absence will be forever felt.

Walter is survived by his children, James Nakamura and his wife Jacqueline, of Greenville, Bill Hixenbaugh and his wife Sue, of Portland, Indiana, Pennie Hixenbaugh of Columbus, Ohio, and Ruth Hixenbaugh of Greenville; his 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Walter's life, with full military honors provided by the Greenville Honor Guard, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with the Rev. Joe Soley officiating. Burial in Greenville Cemetery will follow at a later date.

Walter's family will be receiving guests on Saturday, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org.

