GREENVILLE — Wanda J. Swank, 94, of Greenville, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was born November 16, 1924 in Darke County, Ohio to the late Wm. Saylor and Cora Belle (Besecker) Cool.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Swank, on October 20, 2014; her son, Steven Swank; and her siblings and their spouses, Edna and Herbert Kress, Cleo and Emerson Swank, Bernice and Damon Priest, Byron and Margaret Cool, Wilma and Paul Oda, and Denby and Georgia Cool.

Wanda had many interests, but few were more prevalent than her absolute love of gardening. She loved flower gardening and vegetable gardening. She would be outside every morning in her robe making sure there were no weeds. Wanda was famous for her culinary skills, most of all for her pies, cakes, homemade ice crème, and her turkey steaks. She put a lot of love into her meals and looked for any reason to prepare a large one. She leaves behind countless delicacies passed down to her children as "Wanda Recipes."

Wanda also had a love of music. In her youth, she sang and played the violin. When you would visit her, the television would not be on, but music always filled the house. Wanda also had a love of animals, especially her dogs, cats and Arabian horses. Above all things, she was an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Wanda is survived by her children and their spouses, Stephanie Sherry and Niles and Becky Swank of Greenville and Bruce and Julie Swank of Troy, Ohio; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and her special caregiver, Tammy Sackett.

A Celebration of Wanda's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville campus, with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. Burial will follow in Mote Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Community United Methodist Church, 705 Brock–Cosmos Road, Union City, Ohio 45390, or the , 1 W Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Due to the Broadway Street construction project, please feel free to contact the funeral home for suggested travel routes. More information may be found at our website or by calling us at 937-548-1133. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com