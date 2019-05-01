GREENVILLE - Wanda Louise Warner, age 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Rest Haven in Greenville, Ohio.

Wanda was born Jan. 21, 1935 in Monticello, Ky., to the late Roy and Betty (Reynolds) Mounce. Preceding her in death are her parents, infant son, Billy Jean; sister, Elizabeth Lake; nephew, Rick Crider; nieces, Linda Newbauer and Debbie Mounce.

Wanda is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Dave) Acton, Emma Jane (Dennis) Flory both of Greenville, Karen (Jay) Snellenbarger of Speedway, Ind.; sons, Mike Warner of Indianapolis, Ind., Tom (Amy Barnett) Warner of Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Rich (Brenda) Warner of Lewisville, Ind.; sisters, Emma (Larry) Crider, Helen Corder, both of Greenville, Peggy Floyd and Norma Smith, both of Monticello, Ky.; brothers, John Ed (Charolotte) Mounce, Greenville and Fred (Helen) Mounce Indianapolis, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wanda had worked in the healthcare field and cooked at area restaurants. She loved her grandchildren and her pets. Wanda lived her life to its fullest and will be missed by many.

A Celebration of Wanda's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, with Pastor Hershel Fee officiating at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus.

Wanda's family will receive guest on Saturday from 2 p.m. till the time of service at the funeral home.

At her request, she will be cremated, and her ashes spread in the hills of her beloved Kentucky at a later date.

Special thanks to the staff at Rest Haven and State of the Heart Care for the wonderful care they gave.

Memorial contributions may be given to State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneral homes.com