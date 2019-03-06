GREENVILLE — Wanda S. Reichard, 80, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at State of the Heart Hospice in Greenville, Ohio. She was born in Richmond, Indiana, daughter of the late Wilbert and Mary Ghearing Moore. Wanda was a Home Interior Decorator for 20 years and enjoyed making crafts and selling them.

She is survived by three children, Randy Lee (Robin A.) Reichard, Russell E. (Brenda) Reichard, Roxann Sue (Jim) Grant; grandchildren, Russell E. Reichard Jr., Ross (Nora) Reichard, Dustin (Jessica) Reichard, John Neargarder, Staci (Casey) Young; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Joyce (Jerry) James; brother, Ronnie E (Linda) Moore; daughter-in-law, Robin E. Reichard; two brother-in-laws, Robert (Vicki) Reichard, Rick (Vickie) Reichard; nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded by her parents; husband, Vernon Jr. Reichard; son, Ryan "Whitey" Reichard

Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, Indiana. Services are 11 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, also at the funeral home with the Rev. Lynn Hampshire officiating. Burial will follow in the Union City Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice with envelopes at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank American Heritage and State of the Heart Hospice for the love and care they gave to our mother and our family. They are truly wonderful people and we can't thank them enough.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com