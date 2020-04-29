BROOKVILLE — Wanda, nee Burnside, Talbott, age 76, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, following an extended illness.

She leaves behind her daughter, Charissa (Scott) Dickerson; grandchildren, Nathan Dickerson, Garrett Dickerson, and countless other family members and friends.

Due to national health concerns, and temporary Ohio ordinances, services for Wanda will be held privately at the convenience of her family. A private burial will also take place. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.

Arrangements made in care by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Road, Brookville, OH 45309.