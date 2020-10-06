1/2
Wayne Albert Neal
GREENVILLE — Wayne Albert Neal, age 81, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, 7:10 p.m., at the Village Green of Greenville.

Born February 23, 1939 in Darke County, Ohio, Wayne was the son of the late Muriel Neal.

He had been employed for 27 years at Sheller-Globe of Union City, Indiana, and later retired from Crane Pumps of Piqua, Ohio. In his younger years, he helped his neighbor with farming.

Wayne was a veteran serving in the United States Army. He was a member of the EUM Church of Greenville, and enjoyed fishing, horse racing, working crossword puzzles, and playing bingo.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his wife, Martha D. (Stump) Neal, Jan. 23, 2018; and his brother, Ivan Neal.

Wayne is survived by his children and their spouses: Randy and Karen Neal of New Zealand, Becky Snyder of Greenville, Terry Neal of Greenville, Cheryl and Jason Ruble of Huber Heights, Amber and Matthew Murray of Greenville; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Neal of Ansonia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio, with Pastor Jeff Harper officiating. Burial with Full Military Honors by the Greenville Veterans Honor Guard will follow in the Snell Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., in the funeral home.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the State of the Heart Hospice of Darke County.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
