GREENVILLE — Wayne E. Burns, 79, of Greenvill. passed away at 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his residence.

Wayne was born July 18, 1940, in Bradford to the late Truman O. and Bertha L. (Miller) Burns. In addition to his parents, Wayne was also preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Burns; and sister, Marcella Finnell.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy (Burris) Burns whom he married August 14, 1959; children, Tina Weaver of Greenville, George and Casey Elliott of Columbus and Jerrod and Andrea Martin of Rossburg; eight grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Chester and Diana Burns of Arcanum and Robert and Shirley Burns of Union City, Indiana; sisterand brother-in-law, Miriam and Dale Holler of Troy; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Wayne retired in 2002 from Whirlpool in Greenville with 37 years of service. He was a 1958 graduate of Gettysburg High School and was part of the breakfast bunch. Wayne, along with his wife was a member of the Ohio Gourd Society. He loved feeding and watching birds from his numerous bird feeders. Wayne was always a giver of his time, helping anyone and expecting nothing in return.

A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Dr. Fred Bernhard officiating. Burial will follow in Gettysburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family request that everyone dresses casual for both Monday and Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shawnee Prairie Preserve c/o Darke County Parks 4267 State Route 502 Greenville, OH 45331 or the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation 1225 Dublin Rd. Suite 125 Columbus, OH 43215. Condolence for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com