VERSAILLES — Wayne Joseph Magoto, 70, of Versailles, passed away at 8:24 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Hospice Center at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Wayne was born May 12, 1949, in Greenville to the late Adrian R. and Ruby H. (Long) Magoto. In addition to his parents, Wayne was also preceded in death by a brother, Orville Magoto.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Cherilyn (Lang) Magoto whom he married July 8, 1972; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Liz Magoto of Versailles; grandchildren, Carter, William and Michael Magoto; brothers and sister-in-law, Kenneth Magoto of Piqua and David and Judy Magoto of Piqua; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wayne served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from GTE-Verizon Telephone Company in Troy.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the VA Hospice Fund, Dayton VA Medical Center 4100 West Third Street Dayton, OH 45428. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.