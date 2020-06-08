GROVE CITY — Wendy Marie Frantz, age 50, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away in her home on Thursday, June 4, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

The daughter of Thomas and Evelyn Frantz of Versailles, she was born on June 7, 1969. Wendy was a Versailles class of 1987 graduate and a proud graduate of The Ohio State University.

Wendy spent her entire 28-year career working for the City of Columbus in the Recreation and Parks Department with countless hours dedicated to summer camps, Fall Harvest, and Empty Bowls. Wendy was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Grove City.

Wendy is preceded in death by her grandparents, Bernard and Marie Frantz, and Julius and Catherine Bergman.

She is survived by her parents Thomas and Evelyn; her sister, Lori Kannally, and brother-in law Kevin (of Plain City); nieces Brittanie and Lauren; nephew Connor; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Wendy adored her family, especially her nieces and nephew where she spent endless hours taking them on adventures, attending their infinite hockey games, soccer matches and horse shows – and was always there to help them when needed. She also loved her two girls, Rylee and Josee (labradoodles). Wendy's fun-loving spirit was contagious whether spending time with friends or just meeting people along the way like those surrounding her at a summer concert, or the people she bumped into on a dance floor while moving to "Sweet Home Alabama." She loved the simplest things, such as after-work happy hours, kayaking down the river, weekends at the lake, and just having her toes in the sand. Her favorite memories were cherished days at Poultry Days, softball weekends, and girlfriend get-a-ways celebrating life-long friendships and milestones.

Wendy loved the Buckeyes and game day at "The Shoe"; dressed in Scarlet and Gray she could be heard over the crowd as either the O-H or the I-O. Wendy loved to travel whether exploring within the states or cruising the Caribbean; she was always ready to plan her next adventure.

She was the friend that always said 'yes' to whatever was asked of her. She could be counted on for her trust worthiness, love and her ever-positive attitude. We are better friends and better people for having known her, and we will cherish the memories we've made with her for the rest of our lives.

Visitation services were held at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles on Monday, and, on today, from 9 to 10 a.m. and on Tuesday, a Mass of Christian Burial was conducted. Burial was in St. Valbert Cemetery immediately after. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Mount Carmel Hospice. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be observing social distancing and masking measures. Online condolences www.zecharbailey.com