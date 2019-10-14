GREENVILLE — Wilbur T. "Ted" Grobe,101, of Greenville, passed away at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

Ted was born June 18, 1918, in Greenville to the late Henry and M. Elizabeth (Hagedorn) Grobe. In addition to his parents, Ted was also preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis A. (Searl) Grobe on Oct. 21, 1999, whom he married March 2, 1940; son-in-law, Richard Mehl; sisters, Marie Grobe, Dessie Grobe and Susan Mason; and brothers, Arthur, Elmer, Clarence, Roy and Ralph Grobe.

Ted is survived by his daughter, Karen (Grobe) Mehl of Middletown; and nieces, Jana O'Brien of Greenville and Carol White of Fountain City, Ind.

Ted formerly worked at General Athletic in Greenville. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at St. Paul Lutheran Church 131 East Fourth St. Greenville with Pastor Alan Knoke officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or State of the Heart Care. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com