Wilbur T. "Ted" Grobe

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbur T. "Ted" Grobe.
Service Information
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH
45331
(937)-548-4141
Obituary
Send Flowers

GREENVILLE — Wilbur T. "Ted" Grobe,101, of Greenville, passed away at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

Ted was born June 18, 1918, in Greenville to the late Henry and M. Elizabeth (Hagedorn) Grobe. In addition to his parents, Ted was also preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis A. (Searl) Grobe on Oct. 21, 1999, whom he married March 2, 1940; son-in-law, Richard Mehl; sisters, Marie Grobe, Dessie Grobe and Susan Mason; and brothers, Arthur, Elmer, Clarence, Roy and Ralph Grobe.

Ted is survived by his daughter, Karen (Grobe) Mehl of Middletown; and nieces, Jana O'Brien of Greenville and Carol White of Fountain City, Ind.

Ted formerly worked at General Athletic in Greenville. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at St. Paul Lutheran Church 131 East Fourth St. Greenville with Pastor Alan Knoke officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or State of the Heart Care. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Greenville, OH   (937) 548-4141
funeral home direction icon