PITSBURG — William Anderson Sr., age 94, formerly of Pitsburg, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 ,following an extended illness.

Bill is a WWII United States Army veteran.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Anderson, and his parents.

He is survived by his children, Linda (Don) Mansfield, Sandy (Bruce) Drake, Cathy (Mark) Smith, Bill Anderson, Jr.; grandchildren, Robin Hanes, John Ray Smith, Dennis Drake, Steven Drake, David Drake, Christina Gulley, Donnie Mansfield; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Due to National Health Concerns, the services for Bill will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Condolences can be made through his obituary page at www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com