TROY — William "Bill" Dwaine Swartz, age 89 of Troy, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Stillwater Care Center, Covington.

Bill was born in Pleasant Hill on October 5, 1930 to the (late) James & Mary (Hopkins) Swartz; was a U.S. Army Veteran; retired with 27 years of service from AN&R Truck Lines, Huber Heights; drove trucks for 40 years; member of the CB Club; avid dog racer; was truly an outdoorsman enjoying coon hunting, turtle trapping, and fishing.

Preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Wanda Abbott, Charlotte Swartz, & Opal Blankenship; and brothers, Kenneth, Dean, & Bob Swartz.

Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Juanita M. (Mahnke) Swartz; his children, Ronald Swartz of Pensacola, FL, Billie Diane Kennedy of Troy, Gail Ann Swartz of Carrollton, KY; grandchildren, Ronnie & Kim Swartz, Jessica Walton, Amy & William Watson, Chad & Jenna Swartz, Monica & Corby Enochs, Timothy & Angie Kennedy, Crystal & Nathan Robinson, Dylan Mejia; 23 great-grandchildren and one on the way; two great-great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Helen & Tom Carey of Piqua; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service 1:00 PM Friday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington with Nathan Robinson officiating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington with Military Honors provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation 11:00 AM Friday until time of service at the funeral home.

