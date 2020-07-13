1/2
William Dwaine "Bill" Swartz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TROY — William "Bill" Dwaine Swartz, age 89 of Troy, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Stillwater Care Center, Covington.

Bill was born in Pleasant Hill on October 5, 1930 to the (late) James & Mary (Hopkins) Swartz; was a U.S. Army Veteran; retired with 27 years of service from AN&R Truck Lines, Huber Heights; drove trucks for 40 years; member of the CB Club; avid dog racer; was truly an outdoorsman enjoying coon hunting, turtle trapping, and fishing.

Preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Wanda Abbott, Charlotte Swartz, & Opal Blankenship; and brothers, Kenneth, Dean, & Bob Swartz.

Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Juanita M. (Mahnke) Swartz; his children, Ronald Swartz of Pensacola, FL, Billie Diane Kennedy of Troy, Gail Ann Swartz of Carrollton, KY; grandchildren, Ronnie & Kim Swartz, Jessica Walton, Amy & William Watson, Chad & Jenna Swartz, Monica & Corby Enochs, Timothy & Angie Kennedy, Crystal & Nathan Robinson, Dylan Mejia; 23 great-grandchildren and one on the way; two great-great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Helen & Tom Carey of Piqua; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service 1:00 PM Friday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington with Nathan Robinson officiating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington with Military Honors provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation 11:00 AM Friday until time of service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
160 N. High St.,
Covington, OH 45318
937-473-3331
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved