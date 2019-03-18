GREENVILLE — William E. "Bill" Bohler, 81, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at his home Thursday, March 14, 2019.

He was born in Peru, Indiana, on April 5, 1937, to the late Phyllis (Saslow) Bernardin.

In addition to mother, Bill was preceded in death by his best friend, Donny Moyer of Greenville.

Bill was a 1955 graduate of Greenville High School. After graduation, he joined DP&L as a gas linesman for eight years. In 1967, Bill joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol, where he spent 25 years serving the community as a state trooper. After retiring from the patrol, Bill worked for the Darke County Coroner's office as an investigator. When he was younger, Bill enjoyed flying planes. He also enjoyed reading and listening to classical and opera music.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Ruth (Eve) Bohler, whom he married August 16, 2000; his daughters, Kim Bohler and Karrie Quigney, both of Greenville, and Abbie (Shane Teach) Bohler of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; his stepchildren, Stephanie (Matthew) Mastriano of Clovis, California, Debbie Fornshill of Greenville, Patrick (Kelly) Thomas of Covington, Ohio, and Gina Thomas of Monroe, Ohio; his grandchildren, Nathan Jasper, Megan (Anthony) Klontz, Sam Quigney, and Lillith Bohler-Brewer; his step grandchildren, Dominick, Rowan, and Deliliah Mastriano, Seth Thomas, Hope Thomas, Kristen Kuhn, and Tyler Bowles; his five great and step-great grandchildren; and his brothers, Thomas (June) Bohler of Brandon, Vermont, and Ned (Dawn) Bernardin of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee.

The family would like to thank State of the Heart Care and April Hostetler for the care they provided to Bill.

Per Bill's request, there will be no services. His ashes will be spread in places that meant the most to him. His family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Bill to the State of the Heart Care, 1350 N Broadway, Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com