UNION CITY, Ind. — William "Bill" Gutermuth, 84, of Union City, Ind., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Graveside services will be held in Dayton National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences and Hugs From Home, may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com. Bill's family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with his arrangements.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.