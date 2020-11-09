1/1
William H. Brengman
WINCHESTER, Ind. — William H. Brengman, 78, passed away Thursday November 5, 2020 at the Woodlands Nursing Home in Muncie, Indiana. He was born May 1, 1942 in Ridgeville, Indiana to the late Kenneth and Velma Ruth Stouder Brengman.

William was an entertainer and comedian for over 50 years, having worked in the Indianapolis area and Florida. He loved his job and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children, William J. (Brenda) Brengman Jr. of Orlando, Fla., Teri (W.C.) Staggs of Winchester, Ind., and Brian (Cindy) Brengman of U.C., Ind.; eight grandchildren, Tyler Merrit, Todd Merrit, Taneil (Carlos) Montano, Tara (Glenn) D'souza, Blayne Brengman, Brianna Brengman, Alexis Brengman, Cameron Brengman; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Hicks, Harold (Judy) Ringo, Darlene (Nancy Straub) Ringo, and Connie (Tom) Beglay.

He was preceded by his parents.

Services will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, 12:30 p.m., at the Community Fellowship Church, with viewing from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., also at the church. The Rev. Rich Collins will conduct services. Burial will later at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reichardfh.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
