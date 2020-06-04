William "Bill" Hamilton
GREENVILLE — William "Bill" Hamilton, 80, of Greenville and formerly of West Alexandria, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 6, from noon until time of memorial service at 1 p.m. pm. at the Eaton Community Church, 813 Camden Road, Eaton. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to the State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 N Broadway St., Greenville, OH 45331. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
