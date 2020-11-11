1/1
William Richard "Dickey" Marker
VERSAILLES — William Richard "Dickey" Marker, age 93, of Versailles passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 3:21 a.m., at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton.

Dickey was born April 29, 1927, in Greenville to the late William H. and Hazel N. (Shields) Marker. In addition to his parents, Dickey was also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Suzanne (Kissel) Marker; brother, Chalmer F. Marker; sisters, Opal V. Nixon, Evelyn I. Coblentz and Viola Mae Marker; and brothers-in-law, Ralph Hartle, Floyd Coblentz and Wilbur Nixon.

Dickey is survived by his children, Jerry L. Marker and fiancée, Marla Werner of Versailles, and Terry L. and Pamela S. Marker of Versailles; grandchildren, Ranee and Niles Richards, Teresa and Walt Taylor, Kelly Thwaits, Madison Werner, Mitchell Werner, Chad Marker, Jason and Beth Marker, Monica Hupman and Shayne Scantland, Suzanne and Cody Spencer, Doug Cunningham, and Heather and Doug Jones; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; special friend, Mary Brinley; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Shirley Marker of Greenville; sister, Marlene Hartle of Greenville; sister-in-law, Jan Marker; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Dickey farmed, did construction work and worked at Hobarts in Greenville. He was a member of Beamsville Christian Church. Dickey was a former member of the Darke County Power of the Past and Percheron Draft Horse Association. Dickey enjoyed spending time with his family and horses.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Sylvia McKibben officiating. Burial will follow in Stelvideo Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, November 13, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
