GREENVILLE — William Robert Waymire, 97, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at his residence. He was born August 8, 1921, in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late William and Florence (Kley) Waymire. He served his country during World War II in the United States Army. He worked for 33 years at NCR and for 28 years as a security guard at Pinkerton.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Velma L. (Hertsel) Waymire; his brothers: Donald and Jack Waymire; his sisters: Katherine Wright and Carol Westray.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Beverly and Jack Quinn of Greenville; his grandchildren: Brad Quinn, Christine Norris, Kimberly Quinn, and Eric Quinn; 20 great grandchildren; 27 great great grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law: Gene and Marian Waymire.

Services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park, Covington, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Veteran's services will be conducted by the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com