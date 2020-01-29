William S. Isenbarger

WINCHESTER, Ind. — William S. Isenbarger, 93, passed away Jan. 26, 2020 at the Randolph Nursing Home in Winchester.

He was born September 25, 1926, in Saratoga. Indiana the son of the late Web and Pearl Jennings Isenbarger.

Bill worked as a pattern maker for 35 years at Overmyer Mold and the Union City Mold, was a Saratoga United Methodist Church member. He was a U.S. Army veteran, loved to play golf, ride around on his golf cart, camping, and loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include children Douglas (special friend Tina Cottongim) of Saratoga, Ind., Debra Lyn (Kip) Van Skyock of Portland, Ind., grandchildren, Dustin (Leslie) Isenbarger, Dana (Brendan) Laudenbacher, Joe Van Skyock, Nicole (Derek) Powell, five great- grandchildren, Pyper Isenbarger nieces and nephews also.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Vera Marceil Isenbarger; his parents; three brothers, Delbert, Web, and Bob Isenbarger; three sisters, Marcella Isenbarger, Deanie Warren, and Phyllis Hiatt.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc. Services are 7 p.m. Saturday also at the funeral home with the Rev. Coleman Smith officiating. Burial will be held later at the convenience of the family in the Weimer Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Harrisville Congregational Christian Church with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
