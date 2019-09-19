CAMBRIDGE — Wilma J. Resor, 84, of Cambridge, Ohio, passed away Thursday morning, September 19, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 2, 1935, in Randolph County, IN a daughter of the late Clell and Oneda Mills Sutton.

She was a Baptist by faith. She will always be remembered by her family as being the best fried egg maker and being the Queen of Scotcheroos.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Raymond E. Resor, whom she married July 24, 1954 and who passed away April 25, 1999; 2 sons Jaye and Douglas Resor; daughter-in-law Lynn Resor; grandson Dale Resor, and a sister Betty June Holmes.

Those left to cherish her memory are a son Gary Resor of Cambridge; six grandchildren Ryan A. (Jennifer) Resor, Erin (Shannon) Rieder, Kyle Resor, Kaleb Resor, Amber Resor, and Sheridan Resor; 9 great-grandsons; granddaughter-in-law Melissa Resor; daughter-in-law Kimberlie Resor of Greenwood, Ind.; former daughter-in-law Christine (Kevin) Barrett-Behre of Florida; dear cousin Shirley Small of Parker, Ind.. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation will be observed with a memorial service to be held at a later date. She will be inurned next to her late husband Raymond in the Miami Memorial Park in Covington. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. Please join us in remembering Wilma by sharing your thoughts and fond memories through her memorial located at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net.